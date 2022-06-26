Ginimbi making waves from the grave

BY AGATHA CHUMA

IT is almost two years after controversial socialite and flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died, but his name continues to be talked about in showbiz.

Ginimbi died in a car head on collision along Borrowdale Road in the capital on his way home to Domboshava.

But his controversial influence lives on as up-and-coming dancehall artiste Kudakwashe Ruzave has shown after recently dropping the song, Ginimbi Akunetsa Kudenga, produced by Fyah King in his honour.

“I was and still a fan of Ginimbi and seeing his achievements, I got inspired a lot. I decided to drop this track which talks about him being still rich even after his death as a reminder that our mbinga (rich guy) Ginimbi was humble,” he said.

“I knew Ginimbi as someone who was humble and this is one of the biggest lessons, I have learnt from him.

“I saw it fit to drop this track so that people keep on remembering him for he was a popular person who inspired many.”

Ruzave, whose desire to become a ghetto icon, said he was working on releasing his debut seven-track extend play (EP) Sad life.

The 21-year-old artiste said the EP would carry an emotional message for both the young and adults.

“Most of my tracks talk about the society tackling issues to do with domestic violence and heartbreaks. My music also motivates people to work hard,” he said.

Ruzave said he was on a mission to educate society through music.

“My wish is to keep on producing decent content that is listened to by all age groups. I know there is a lot of competition in the music industry, but I believe the quality and message of the songs matters the most.

“I will keep on working hard hoping that one day my talent will grow,” he said.

Some of Ruzave’s well-known tracks include Ndashaya Wekuchemera, Wani Ndoshanda and Corona, among others.