General Zander on mission to revive traditional music

LOCAL businessman-cum-musician Alexander “General Zander” Matare says there has been less advancement of traditional music, especially Chimurenga.

Matare, who has committed to filling up the vacuum, told NewsDay Life & Style that despite the physical liberation struggle for independence having ended, Chimurenga music still has a place in motivating people to face their day-to-day challenges.

Chimurenga music played an integral role in rallying freedom fighters to take up arms against the oppressive white colonial rule.

“I decided to venture into Chimurenga music fulltime as I grew up in Glen Norah, Harare, playing mbira at home. I also feel that much is not being done to promote traditional music and I want to fill that vacuum,” he said.

General Zander, who returned home early this year after spending more than 10 years working and living in neighbouring South Africa, said his forthcoming Chimurenga album titled Kukura Kwangu touches on the rise of crime in Zimbabwe.

Produced by Massive Music, the five-track album will be launched this Friday at Joy Nite Club in Glen Norah.

The album will be General Zander’s second.

“People are resorting to criminal activities due to laziness. My album advocates against any form of crime as I urge Zimbabweans to be hardworking and enjoy the fruits of their sweat,” he said.

Songs on the album include Kukura Kwangu, Matsotsi, Kuroora, Mandiregerera and Makuwerere.

Turning to music promoters, he said: “It is sad to notice that music promoters hire foreign artistes to perform in Zimbabwe and pay them US$20 000 while a local musician is paid only US$1 000, which is unfair.”

He, however, applauded the government for recognising and promoting local musicians giving the example of late musicians Oliver Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love, who were conferred with national and provincial hero status, respectively.