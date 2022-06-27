Gem Boys eye top four

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

MANICA Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa says his team is aiming for a top-four finish, and has ruled out chances of a surprise title win this season.

The Mutare-based side made a storming start to the current campaign, but has lost steam, although their win over WhaWha at Ascot Stadium at the weekend put them in the top four.

“We still have 16 matches to play before the season ends and anything can happen. If it happens that we are meant to win this league, then we will take it with both hands,” Nhumwa said.

“But first let us finish the league. For us, the top-four finish will be fine because in our first season, we were fifth. That’s the priority to be in the top four, but still winning the league will be a great achievement.

“We are not putting pressure on ourselves because a top-four finish will still be good for our objectives as a club. We need to be in the top four.”

The Gem Boys are on 32 points, six points adrift of log leaders Chicken Inn.