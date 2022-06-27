GCC grinding to a halt

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

A DIRE financial situation threatens to ground Gweru City Council (GCC)’s operations by September, unless drastic action is taken, Southern Eye has learnt.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Gweru residents and ratepayers association last week, council assistant finance manager Owen Masimba said: “GCC is currently running a huge revenue deficit every month as expenditure outstrips inflows. Extending tariff privileges to special groups is no longer financially sustainable.”

His sentiments come as over 70% of GCC’s 2022 budget value has been wiped out by inflation, while residents, whose salaries have not increased, are failing to pay bills.

In an unrelated matter, the Kariba municipality has launched a water benefit programme targeting retirees who have served council for years.

Kariba mayor Ralph Maoneyi yesterday told Southern Eye that council saw it worthwhile to exempt about 35 retirees from paying water bills as a way of thanking them for the services they rendered to the municipality for years.

“For those (retirees) that have passed on, the scheme will benefit their spouses,” Maoneyi said.

He said the pensioners will also be assisted with funeral assistance.