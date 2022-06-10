Gay pride billboard pulled down in Ghana’s capital

A giant billboard mounted in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to mark pride month – to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities – has been pulled down.

The sign had gone up over the weekend on the N1 Tema motorway, a major highway in the city, according to media reports.

But some MPs objected to it, giving the head of police a 24-hour ultimatum to remove it.

It is still unclear who actually removed the billboard.

Gay sex is punishable in the West African nation with a prison term of three years.

A local journalist has tweeted a picture of the sign:

LGBTQIA+ billboard on Tema N1 Motorway removed after Sam George's press conference earlier today. #LGBTQI pic.twitter.com/hUvdNldlC3 — Community Journalist (@Teye_Kojo) June 9, 2022

Ghana MP Sam George confirmed in a tweet on Thursday evening that the billboard had been removed.