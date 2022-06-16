‘ED reneges on inaugural pledges’

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of fondly embracing rights abusers, contrary to pledges made when it assumed power via a coup in 2017.

The CSOs, under the banner of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (NGO Forum) said there has been rising loss of lives through politically-motivated violence, the latest being the murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime by a suspected Zanu PF activist.

In his inaugural speech, Mnangagwa said: “Violence should be alien and vile to our nature, culture and traditions as the Zimbabwean people.”

But the NGO Forum said government had failed to live up to its pledge and in compliance with the Constitution

“In his 2017 inauguration speech, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised sweeping reforms to advance the safety and security of all citizens. In his words, he said ‘all citizens must feel secure’. However, organised violence and torture driven by political polarisation and impunity have continued to increase, with the country being in a state of insecurity. We have witnessed several cases of lawlessness and impunity which is breeding frustration and anarchy as citizens are bound to take the law into their hands. The charged political environment has the potential of degenerating into more widespread political violence with repercussions too dire to contemplate for our young democracy.

“These recent spates of violence are indicative of a deepening political crisis in the country that can only escalate as the country inches closer to the 2023 polls.”

Since last week, law enforcement agencies have launched a clampdown on dissenting voices, arresting congregants gathered at a church in Harare and incarcerating the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure as well as CCC MPs Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North).

The CSOs implored political parties to practise politics of tolerance to avoid bloody 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, the United States embassy in Zimbabwe has castigated government for weaponising the law to silence the media and avoid scrutiny.

This was after New York Times correspondent Jeffery Moyo was convicted of breaching the country’s immigration laws and fined $200 000.

“Using the Judiciary to intimidate international correspondents and punish local journalists like Jeffery Moyo is anti-democratic and anti-investment. Independent journalism, transparency and accountability strengthens democracy and the business climate. #JournalismIsNotACrime,” the US embassy tweeted.