Econet says it experienced ‘rush hour data outage’

By Gary Gerald Mtombeni

Econet Wireless has apologised to its customers for a three hour data outage that took place earlier in the evening today.

“We had a data service interruption between about 3pm and 6pm today. The outage was triggered by an incident which took place on part of our core network, which has since been successfully resolved.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this caused to our customers during that time,” Econet said through its spokesman Mr Fungai Mandiveyi.

Econet sent an SMS message to its customers notifying them of the problem once it started around 3pm. It also sent another SMS notice once the issue had been resolved.

The listed telecommunications and technology company is the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe. It has the widest data network coverage, according to industry figures.