EcoCash partners PayPal as it widens its global remittance network

BY STAFF REPORTER

EcoCash has partnered PayPay to facilitate international remittances to Zimbabwe through its existing partnership with global cross-border remittance giant Thunes.

“Leveraging our Hub partnership with Thunes, we are excited to add Xoom, a PayPal money transfer service, to our growing number of remittance partners to Zimbabwe,” an EcoCash spokesman said.

This means any Zimbabweans in the diaspora with a PayPal account will now be able to send funds directly to the EcoCash USD wallet.

“Anyone with a PayPal account can now simply logon to the Pay Pal Xoom service, using their PayPal credentials, and be able to instantly send money to their family or friends on EcoCash USD wallet from wherever they are around the world,” the spokesman said.

EcoCash, the largest mobile money company in Zimbabwe, is a part of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe, a diversified fintech company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.