EcoCash beefs up customer data privacy in significant platform security upgrade

EcoCash, the country’s leading mobile money platform, has introduced additional security enhancements on its platform to beef up customer data privacy and strengthen the system’s security.

The measures announced by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Munyaradzi Nhamo, yesterday (June 8, 2022) include protecting the customer’s identity by ensuring that when making merchant payments in shops or paying bills at any service providers, the EcoCash user’s mobile number is not visible on the printed or SMS receipts.

Nhamo said the EcoCash security improvements would prevent unauthorised access of Ecocash customer numbers.

“The security enhancements will address the issue of possible misuse of EcoCash customer details and will also bring us to full PCI DSS compliance,” he said.

PCI DSS refers to the global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, a global data security standard adopted by organisations that, among other things, accept payment cards from the major global credit card firms, such as Visa and MasterCard.

Nhamo said EcoCash would continue to enhance customer security, as well as the security of the fintech and payments ecosystem it operates in.

“We are committed to ensuring that we continuously improve the national payments ecosystem that we are a participant of,” the EcoCash COO said.

EcoCash, a business unit of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe, was launched in 2011 and is the country’s leading mobile money platform.

Its mobile transaction platform is fully integrated with all of Zimbabwe’s commercial banks as well as to MasterCard, the global card payments company. It is also interoperable with its mobile money peers in Zimbabwe.

EcoCash, which recently relaunched US dollar domestic remittances in Zimbabwe, has won dozens of local and international excellence awards and has been widely credited with driving financial inclusion in the country from around 30% to over 90%.