DeMbare to lose star for a song

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS are set to miss out from a possible transfer fee of star player Shadreck Nyahwa, who is undergoing trials in Tanzania after it emerged that his contract with the club has expired.

Nyahwa, together with fellow midfielder Emmanuel Paga, travelled to Dar-es Salam last week at the invitation of that country’s top-flight league side Azam FC, where they will undergo a two-week assessment which commenced last Friday.

The duo will also head to Egypt where they have been invited by Pyramids FC for another assessment which potentially makes them unavailable for Dynamos’ league clash against Yadah next week.

Domestic football is currently on a two-week mid-season break and will resume on June 25.

Both Nyahwa and Paga are a vital cog to the title-chasing DeMbare’s campaign.

It has, however, emerged that Nyahwa is a free agent after his contract expired at the end of May. If he impresses, he will leave for free.

Paga is also said to be entering the final six months of his contract and, according to Fifa regulations, the Ghanaian, who has impressed for the club, is allowed to negotiate with any club of his choice.

It could not be established why Dynamos allowed Nyahwa’s contract to lapse since he is one of their key players.

Both players have featured prominently this season as Dynamos made one of their best starts to the season in many years.

Nyahwa joined the Glamour Boys as a free agent last year from Bulawayo Chiefs and has been one of the team’s unsung heroes with his untiring performance in midfield and at times as a leftback, helping the team to sit second on the log standing at the halfway stage of the season.

He was conspicuous by his absence in the Harare derby against Caps United last week, and a source told NewsDay that the technical team could not select him because his contract had already expired.

“Nyahwa was supposed to start in that match, but the technical team had to make a last-minute change to the starting 11 because of the contract issue,” the source said.

His absence was barely missed though as his replacement Junior Makunike dished out a five-star performance in the 3-0 victory over Caps United.

Paga was signed at the start of the year and has been outstanding, scoring five goals to top the club’s goal scorers’ list.

The Tonderayi Ndiraya-coached side has 34 points, one behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

Both Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo and club secretary-general Webster Marechera could not be reached for comment yesterday.

However, players’ agent George Deda confirmed that the pair was in Tanzania where they began their assessment at Azam last week up to June 23.

Azam executive officer Abdulkarim Nurdin wrote to Dynamos last week requesting the players for trials.

“The management of Azam Football Club is hereby inviting Mr Shadreck Panashe Nyahwa and Emmanuel Zengayire Paga for the football assessment to Azam for a period of one week from June 10, 2022 to June 23, 2022. Azam will take care of the airport transfer, accommodation, medical attention as well as training facility during their stay,” part of the invitation letter read.

Azam is home to four Zimbabweans — Prince Dube, Bruce Kangwa, Never Tigere and Nyasha Charandura, who is a fitness coach at the club.

Nyahwa’s move, if he impresses, will, however, be subject to Fifa lifting their ban on Zimbabwe.