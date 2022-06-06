DeMbare thrash Caps

BY HENRY MHARA

CAPS UNITED . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS . . . .. . . . . . . . . .(1)3

CAPS United suffered their sixth straight defeat as Dynamos cruised to a comfortable win at the National Sports Stadium yesterday to claim the Harare derby bragging rights.

The opener was on the 43rd minute, but that was the least Dynamos deserved for a dominant display as Issah Sadiki, on his first start for the club, fired past goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi.

Ralph Kawondera slid in to double the advantage on the 52nd minute before a header from Frank Makarati with two minutes remaining put the icing on the cake for the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side, which chose the big stage to produce arguably their best performance of the season.

Dynamos could have had more goals as they outplayed an out-of-sorts Caps, which had their Munditi to thank for a string of saves that prevented a thrashing.

The match was watched by sizeable crowd that included Warriors and Stade Reims star Marshal Munetsi.

Dynamos returned to second position on the log table with 34 points, one behind leaders Chicken Inn, which won at Triangle yesterday.

For Caps, they have lost their last six matches and go into the season break on 12th position with 17 points, a point above Cranborne Bullets, which sit on the relegation cut-off point.

Asked how he would describe Caps’ current situation, coach Lloyd Chitembwe said: “It is disappointing… this is a football club that lives on very high ideals and it has been a terrible phase and disappointing in every measure. As players and as coaches at the end of the day we take responsibility. Our responsibility is to make sure that we do what is expected of us and if it is not happening, we should shoulder responsibility.”

The first goal arrived when Caps had turned over possession following a throw-in in the Dynamos half. A pass from deep found Evans Katema, who run through the midfield before picking Sadiki to run on goal and easily beat

Munditi.

For the second goal, Kawondera slid in at the near post for a cross from Katema, spinning the ball past Munditi.

Makarati wrapped things up two minutes from time with a free header from a Godknows Murwira corner.

“The difference is they showed more hunger and more desire,” Chitembwe said.

“We didn’t show much of that. They dominated in most duels, in one versus one they were on top of us. In a game of this magnitude if you are to lose most of the duels you have no chance.”

This was a forgettable performance for Caps who had just two shots on target the entire match.

Ndiraya was relieved his side managed to collect maximum points after a run of three games without a win.

“I am very excited because we have travelled a journey in the first round of matches where no one expected us to be. We sit in a good position with 34 points. It’s been a very long time since we have performed this good.

“I am also excited about the players. They were psychologically damaged after what happened last week but it is something that we have put behind as a team and here we are putting in a good shift to get one over Caps. We know Caps are not in their best shape, but derbies are always difficult in their nature but for the players to get maximum points is quite exciting.”

Teams

Caps United: T Munditi, M Machazane, K Bulaji, V Musarurwa, E Karembo, D Chafa, R Chinyengetere, P Bamusi, I Nyoni (D Makurumidze, 57’), J Tulani, W Manondo (C Mandaza, 95’)

Dynamos: T Mvula, G Murwira (C Tshuma, 93’), B Mpofu, F Makarati, S Appiah, R Kawondera, T Mavhunga, J Makunike, E Paga (T Chidhobha, 78’), I Sadiki (E Jalai, 78’), E Katema (K Nadolo, 93’)