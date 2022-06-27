Crypto integration incentivises Africa fintech transition

AFRICA’S fintech transition offers a massive market for investors to bring investment to significant sectors of the continent’s commercial and financial industry.

There is widespread consensus that Africa is poised to create one of the most fascinating fintech spaces globally.

The lack of change from service providers and poor services for individuals who rely on their systems has driven many to transition to financial technology to save time and money.

The newfound freedom of choice provided by fintech enables people and organisations to avoid capital constraints.

The evolution of Africa’s digital space offers great potential

Africa is undergoing a fintech transition. Scores of start-ups have linked millions of Africans to financial services.

Fintech heralds increased efficiency, progress in financial inclusion and improved consumer experience.

Indeed, fintech has the potential to reduce costs and frictions associated with information asymmetry.

Further, fintech will increase efficiency and competitiveness, and extend access to financial services, particularly for low-income and underserved groups in Africa.

Africa, a place beset by tragedy and inadequate infrastructure, is being reinvigorated. Investors and innovators have done well to maximise the benefits of digital assets in fintech to address many of the difficulties holding back Africa.

For some time, many African economies have been primarily considered broken, owing to various systemic difficulties such as inadequate governance, insufficient infrastructure, and limited development potPential.

The worldwide reach of crypto assets is significant in an African region plagued by capital regulations. Africa relies significantly on remittances, not only for its citizens' livelihood, but also for a considerable contribution to its gross domestic product.

No to half-baked devolution

GOVERNMENT officials have spoken so much about implementation of devolution and issues of development, but when it comes to resource allocations, they have fallen short.

They have not put much resources into what they are saying.

The National Development Strategy 1 has failed in its whole approach to bring the government to the people, to bring issues of the Constitution to the citizens.

In my view, the key priorities now would be to look into issues of housing delivery, implementation of devolution and the capacitation of the local authorities, both rural and

urban.

For now, government emphasis is to take away the authority of the local government.

This is not devolution and they must not pretend that they are implementing it.

Devolution is only implemented when the citizens get involved, when the citizens become the central player.Mukunda Chitova

Zim yearns for a listening President

A FEW weeks after violence rocked Chitungwiza following the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing, Zanu PF youth leader, John Paradza threatened to unleash “dogs” on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters if they dare the ruling party.

There is nothing new in this, it is just the same as in every election, Zanu PF inflicts untold violence on the citizenry to ensure they win the elections so they can carry on with their agenda of looting the country blind. Is this what is meant by being patriotic?

It is just exploiting Zimbabweans to further their objectives (not only political, but economic as well for the benefit

How can youths be so stupid as to carry on supporting the poverty they are languishing in for the benefit of a few chefs who have a stranglehold on them, and by extension, their parents and siblings, friends and all Zimbabweans. It is only very weak and insecure people who can sell their future for a few crumbs off their masters’ tables.

Zanu PF youths only get their strength from being high on booze and drugs and operating as a pack of dogs, as Paradza so aptly calls his followers. There is nothing to be proud of acting as a pack of dogs, this is the way cowards operate, people with no spine.

Then horror of horrors the very next day our esteemed President stooped to the lows of inciting more violence on CCC. This is treating citizenry as being as stupid as his youth dogs. Everyone is fully aware who is the instigator of the violence in Zimbabwe, and it is not CCC!

CCC members have had enough of the violence being meted out on them by all arms of Zanu PF and can be expected to retaliate in self-defence.

Zimbabweans can no longer tolerate being subject to terrorism at every election followed by five years of poverty. Zanu PF and its war machine can expect a similar reaction in rural areas where their hooligans have already started beating up villages into submission. The day of reckoning is nigh!

President Emmerson Mnangagwa seems to think that the international community is equally as ignorant.

Given this orgy of violence, some of us knew Zimbabwe had a remote chance of being re-admitted to the Commonwealth or any other international forum. This will only happen if Mnangagwa is prepared to change the Zanu PF spots.

What sort of Presidency is this? Certainly not “a listening President” who looks after the country as a whole, but just his party dogs.

Top Zanu PF officials claim that the ruling party is peace-loving, but as the late former President Robert Mugabe used to say, “look at my actions, not my words”.

Zanu PF be warned, the mood of the citizenry has changed; the ruling party is driving them closer to civil disobedience with every utterance it makes, accusing only others of perpetrating violence and giving impunity to its supporters. Partisan police and judiciary are also to blame as they turn a blind eye to Zanu PF perpetrators of violence.

The arrest and incarceration of CCC MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole has added flames to the fire and is unwarranted in a democratic society. Sikhala’s previous 67 arrests show that he is not a flight risk no matter what charges the State prefers on him.

The courts, public prosecutors and police need to understand this and that it will be very difficult for a freedom-respecting government to justify not prosecuting those who have followed political directives in the future, and that the future does not stop in 2023!

Proffering the excuse that you were only following orders from above does not justify abusing your office.A Mbire