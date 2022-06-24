Chiwenga speaks out against corruption

BY MELODY CHIKOMO

VICE President Constantine Chiwenga today said corruption has no place in society as he admitted that the vice was denying citizens a decent standard of living.

In a speech read on his behalf by Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Amon Murwira at the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ) convention in Kariba, Chiwenga said: “This is why Peter Drucker said: ‘effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked. Leadership is defined by results not attributes.’

“I, therefore, advise you to act within the confines of the law because all those involved in immoral acts would be made to face the full wrath of the law. At the end of the day, Zimbabwe is the sum total of our individual efforts.

“Therefore, let us not be distracted by sideshows in our resolve to make Zimbabwe a better place.”

The ICDZ convention is being held under the theme: :“Innovate, Engage and Empower.”

Chiwenga said Zimbabweans deserved improved conditions of living including access to social amenities.

“Our people want food, water, shelter, sleep and connection (physical or emotional). For this to happen, consciousness of who we are as a people, what we have, what we aspire to be with the aim to raise the quality of life of all Zimbabweans,” Chiwenga said.