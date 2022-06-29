Chief Charumbira lands PAP presidency

BY PROBLEM MASAU

PRESIDENT of the Chiefs Council, Senator Fortune Charumbira has been elected President of the Pan-African Parliament unopposed during elections held in Midrand, South Africa on Wednesday.

Charumbira was nominated by the PAP Southern African caucus last May, but the elections were aborted after disagreements on whether candidates from the Northern and Western African countries were eligible for nomination.

PAP is headed by a bureau consisting of a president and four vice-presidents. Members of the bureau represent the five regions of the continent.

Hon. Senator Fortune Charumbira has been elected as the president of Pan-African parliament. Elections are currently taking place in Midrand #PanAfricanParliament pic.twitter.com/huVLkNlQtr — PanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) June 29, 2022

Last year, parliamentarians caused havoc during a dispute over the election of a new PAP president, leading to the plenary session being indefinitely suspended.

Congratulations Chief Fortune Charumbira and the Southern African caucus for winning the Presidency of the Pan African Parliament. This is the first time that Southern Africa has attained this position. It is a great day for democracy and unity in Africa. — Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) June 29, 2022

Addressing the PAP sitting, African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the abolition of the elections last year tarnished the image of the regional body.

BREAKING… CHIEF CHARUMBIRA HAS WON THE PAP PRESIDENCY pic.twitter.com/iQZbNF618L — Parliament of Zimbabwe (@ParliamentZim) June 29, 2022

“The unfortunate events that took place in this hemicycle on 27 May and 30 June 2021, during the aborted elections of the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament, tarnished the image of this institution and that of the entire continent. The unbearable scenes broadcast on television channels and social networks have afflicted African citizens who are dumbfounded by such a debasement of Parliament. These acts of transgression and dishonour have been condemned across the Continent,” Mahamat said.

نهنئ السيد فورتين شارومبيرا بمناسبة حصوله على ثقة أعضاء #البرلمان_الإفريقي وانتخابه رئيسا لهذه الهيئة، متمنين له النجاح والتوفيق في مهمته.

Our warm congratulations to Hon. Chief Fortune CHARUMBIRA for his election as @PapPresident of @AfrikParliament. Our best wishes of success. pic.twitter.com/18xcFbbwTI — Algeria in South Africa (@AlgembPretoria) June 29, 2022

“In my capacity as the legal representative of the union and guarantor of the proper functioning of all its organs and institutions, I then requested, as a matter of urgency, the suspension of parliamentary activities until further notice. Of course, in this kind of situation, it is always appropriate to put things in perspective and to establish the responsibilities of all parties.”

The Senegalese President said PAP should champion the rights of Africans.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema called it and it is mission accomplished! The unity of Africa must be fought for, and today rotation is achieved! Congratulations to to the new President of Pan-African Parliament, Hon. Charumbira. Let us lead economic Freedom from the South! pic.twitter.com/Pq1BHVllUP — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 29, 2022

“In so doing, there will be no winners or losers. It will be a collective victory, the victory of reason, of transcending oneself and of fair play, the victory of the Africa we want. Africa will not be built by Manichean majorities. Africa will triumph by transcending what Mandela called the frailties of the human being, which are selfishness, the inability to forgive and the spirit of revenge,” he added.