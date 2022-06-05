Chicken Inn remain top after Gibbo win

by Kevin Mapasure

TRIANGLE UNITED……….0

CHICKEN INN……………(1)1

CHICKEN Inn have a way of passing tough tests and yesterday came out tops in a challenging Castle Lager Premier League match against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium.

The Joey Antipas-coached side survived a penalty which was missed by Donald Ngoma after they scored from the spot themselves through Brian Muza in the first half.

Muza, who is the leading contender in the race for the golden goot, was at hand to give his side the points.

Just as Antipas anticipated, this one was by no means easy and they have goalkeeper Bernard Donovan to thank after he thwarted Russel Madamombe’s thunderous effort early.

On the 23rd minute, Muza had a shot saved by Triangle goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba.

The match wasn’t a one-way traffic as Jameson Mukombwe blazed an effort over the bar from a dead ball situation.

It needed another set piece for the deadlock to be broken as Muza, who troubled the hosts all afternoon won his side a penalty which he converted 10 minutes before the break.

With the goal, Muza caught up with Caps United’s William Manondo and Nyasha Chintuli of Manica Diamonds in the goal-coring charts, with nine goals going into the mid-season break. Chintuli was sidelined in their 1-0 win over Tenax in Mutare yesterday.

Chicken Inn could have been well out of sight towards the end of the match, but they fluffed their lines.

Triangle coach Jairos Tapera was happy with their play despite the loss.

“It is painful to lose at home, the first time we have lost at home this season, but we played well, we also got a penalty which we couldn’t convert but you know when it’s not your day such things happen.

“We matched the log leaders toe to toe, we could have scored and they could have scored more, but overall I can’t complain.”

However, Antipas expressed reservations over the performance by match officials.

“I think we put up a good show, we were full of running and we collected the three points. The team played as a unit to grind a win, but unfortunately, we had a red card which was due to the referee’s confusion, but definitely that was not a penalty and fortunately justice prevailed,” he said.

With the win Chicken Inn maintained top position on the league table, a point ahead of Dynamos, who defeated Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

Teams

Triangle: T Chitsumba, J Mukombwe, M Ngwenya, K Gwao, T Chisi, R Madamombe (S Verenga 82), T Mkunga, W Sande, E Mawuna (D Chirambamuriwo 57), G Bhero, D Ngoma

Chicken Inn: B Donovan, P Bernard, C Dzingai, N Ketala, M Jackson, B Amidu, I Mabunu, X Ndlovu, S Mhlanga, M Whata (L Ndlovu 73), B Muza