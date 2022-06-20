Chari sings for accident victims

BY AGATHA CHUMA

GOSPEL singer Obert Chari yesterday released the song Muchinge Madana, a dedication to the 38 Zion church members who lost their lives in a road traffic accident on their way to an Easter conference in Masvingo in April.

The song’s accompanying video produced by Elly Mhungu was shot in Chipinge at a road section known as Matariana curves where the accident occurred and it features families of the deceased, those who were crippled and those on the mend.

“The message carried in the song is that when the Lord rules, no one can go against Him because His scheduled time is inevitable to reverse. Although there are prophecies, the final rule comes from the above,” Chari told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Through the song, we are comforting the families who lost their loved ones and the ones who survived, but in critical conditions that they will heal with time and the Lord will protect them.”

Chari added: “On the video, we wore white T-shirts which was a way of showing that those who died were on a mission to preach the word and pray. The green ones were showing that there is life after death and also that there is life to all those who are sick.

“To all those who lost their loved ones from the accident, may the Lord comfort you. And to those who are sick and some left crippled, we wish them a speedy recovery and as a church we will continue praying for them that they will be up again so that we continue spreading the gospel of Zion to the world.”