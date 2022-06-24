CCC activists spending weekend behind bars

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

FOUR Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activists will spend the weekend behind bars following their arrest in connection with political violence that occurred at the funeral of slain opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali, in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Chauya Shopa (41), Zephania Chinembiri(43), Zecks Makoni(53) and Roan Tsoka (39) were remanded to Monday for bail ruling when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda today.

They are represented by Noble Chinhanu from Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR).

State prosecutor told the court that on June 14, 2022, the activists in the company of three other accomplices who are also on remand conspired to engaged in violence to revenge Ali’s murder.

It is alleged that they used their vehicles to transport people from different locations to Nyatsime where they later engaged in public violence, targetting property belonging to Zanu PF supporters.

It is alleged that they proceeded to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre where they torched down a gazebo, damaged windows of 13 shops, 4 beer halls before looting groceries and electrical gadgets.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.