CBZ Bank launches ZINARA Tap Card

BY GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

CBZ has introduced a rechargeable tap card for use by motorists at tollgates.

“The Tap Card is an easy-to-use, reloadable card that allows motorists to pay tolls electronically and instantly,” CBZ said in a statement.

“To load or reload the card, motorists can either fund the card through ZIPIT, RTGS or mobile money transfer services like Ecocash or One Wallet. Once the funds reflect, the card is ready for use.”

The card may also be used to purchase goods in retail outlets at any point of sale that has a Zim switch -enabled platform, the bank added.

“To enhance the motorist’s experience and convenience, the card is enabled for dual cash withdrawal for both US Dollars and ZWL at any CBZ ATM nationwide.

“Furthermore, the ZINARA card can be linked and activated to be compatible with the CBZ Touch mobile application, allowing motorists to conduct online transactions such as paying bills, purchasing airtime, and transferring funds.”