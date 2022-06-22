Caps face tough second round

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

LIMPING Harare football giants Caps United face a tough run in the second round of the Castle Lager Premiership title race as they seek to avoid relegation.

Despite being initially touted as one of the contenders for the championship this term, the Green Machine endured a frustrating end of the first half of the campaign following a dreadful spate of results which left them sitting on a six-match losing streak.

They are a single point above the drop zone after 17 rounds of matches, which has seen alarm bells tolling loud.

While they have what on paper appears a relatively easy task this weekend when they host ZPC Kariba, the next four fixtures after that are not kind enough.

Even so, the fact that they stuttered to a 0-0 draw against ZPC Kariba in the first round is indicative of more problems to come for the Green Machine notwithstanding that they are playing at home.

With the electricity men now under the experienced hands of Rodwell Dhlakama following the departure of Godfrey Tamirepi, it will not be an easy assignment for the Harare football giants.

After hosting ZPC Kariba, Caps United face Harare City who held them to another goalless draw. They then have a tricky fixture at home against army side Black Rhinos who held them to a 1-1 stalemate in their last encounter.

Then there is the trip to Mhondoro for a date with Ngezi Platinum. The two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in Harare.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men will then host Manica Diamonds hoping to erase the bitter memories of their 6-2 drubbing in Mutare.

However, with the Green Machine having recruited two midfielders — Ali Sadiki and Blessing Sarupinda, who are expected to play a big part in the second round — they are expected to turn the corner.

Sadiki, a former FC Platinum midfielder, who has also played for TP Mazembe in the DRC, has been playing for Kabwe Warriors in Zambia recently. He has been training with Caps United in the past week and is expected to be registered in the July transfer window.

Sarupinda is expected to rejoin on loan from Sekhukune United in South Africa where he has struggled for game time.

With the two acquisitions, Caps United coach Chitembwe is looking to turn around things after a disappointing first half of the campaign which saw restive fans seeking an interface with the club hierarchy in a bid to reverse the club’s fortunes.