Bulawayo Chiefs hold Sugar Boys

By Kevin Mapsure

TRIANGLE UNITED FC . . . . (1) 2

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . . . .(1) 2

THIS was a meeting for two teams that were desperate for maximum points for contrasting reasons, but at the end of the day a share of the spoils was probably the fairest outcome after a lukewarm encounter.

Triangle needed to maintain their place in the title matrix, having lost two matches on the trot prior to their collision with Bulawayo Chiefs at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

But they found themselves trailing early on after the visitors took the lead with just two minutes on the clock.

Wilson Mensah took advantage of a defensive blunder to slot home for Chiefs, but the home side didn’t take long to level matters as veteran Russell Madamombe scored after he was set up by Bhero.

It was a move that saw Donald Ngoma leave his footprints as he manufactured the opportunity.

Both teams had chances to score a second goal before the break, but the forwards on both ends took turns to spurn chances.

Madamombe managed to thrust his team ahead on 80 minutes after benefiting from a Gerald Bhero set-up, before Elvis Moyo broke the home side’s hearts with a goal deep into stoppage time.

Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso was happy with the outcome after the match.

“It was very well played for the most part with two different styles of play. Triangle were very direct and physical, but overall, I am happy with the players. We kept playing and we got rewarded in the end,” he said.

On the other hand, Triangle assistant coach Patrick Mandizha expressed disappointment over the result.

“I am disappointed with the result and I am sure everyone in our dressing room is feeling the same. It’s rather two points lost than one point gained and this was all due to lack of concentration,” he said.

“We conceded in the first and last minute of the game and it’s not good, especially after coming back from a goal down and leading 2-1, only to concede when we thought we had bagged the maximum points.

“We will obviously go back to the drawing board and try to correct our mistakes as we prepare for another tough encounter against Dynamos this coming weekend.”