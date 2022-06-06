Bogus transporter steals US$23 000 inputs

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A CHITUNGWIZA man was yesterday dragged to court for swindling a company called Kaythan Trading of US$23 007.

Wilson Mazhindu (48), who lied to the company that he was a transporter, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda to answer to theft charges. He is alleged to have stolen tobacco inputs worth US$23 007.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that in November last year, Mazhindu and his three accomplices, who are already on remand, misrepresented that they were transporters and offered to transport tobacco inputs from Trowbar Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd in Harare to Mashonaland Tobacco Company in Mt Darwin.

Their truck, registration number AFJ5347, towing a trailer registration number ACL1549, was being driven by Samuel Mackenzie on the date of the

incident.

They loaded the inputs and on arrival in Bindura, they slept in the town.

In the morning of November 3, 2022, Mazhindu then met Mackenzie and Golden Mutanda in town where they loaded the tobacco input consignment on two 15-tonne trucks and took it back to Harare for resale.

Mazhindu’s phone became unreachable after the consignment had not reached its destination in Mt Darwin.

Mackenzie was arrested on November 5, 2021 and he implicated Mazhindu and his two accomplices.

Mazhindu was arrested together with his two accomplices already on remand.

Kaythan Trading was prejudiced of tobacco inputs worth US$23 007, while US$989,98 was recovered.

George Manokore prosecuted.