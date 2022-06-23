Benjani faces injury crisis

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Benjani Mwaruwari is looking forward to a positive start to the second half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season despite injury woes ahead of an away tie against Bulawayo City.

Mwaruwari’s charges lost 1-0 to WhaWha in their last game before the mid-season break and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

However, the former Warriors captain’s charges may have to do without some of their key players such as Marlon Mushonga, Takunda Benhura, Tinotenda Murasiranwa, Wayne Makuva and Qadr Amini.

Mwaruwari has challenged the other players who have not been getting a lot of game time to play, to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity.

“The preparations have been going so well even though we have a lot of injuries but those players who have not been playing, it’s their chance to try and grab those places. It is healthy to have the competition in the team and so when the injured players return they need to know that they have to fight for their places,” Mwaruwari said.

Ngezi Platinum have not had the best of form since Mwaruwari took over at the beginning of April, winning just two times in eight matches, including four draws and two defeats.

The coach is looking forward to winning games constantly in the second half of the season.

“We did not break much and we used this break to try some combinations. Obviously we want to win more than we did in the first half of the season. We only won two games, drew four and lost two. So this time around, we want to win more,” he said.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi based side is currently placed seventh on the log standings with 25 points from 17 matches and their opponents this weekend Bulawayo City, who have not lost in their last four games, are second from bottom.