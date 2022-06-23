BCC takes stock of city hotels, lodges

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will this month conduct a survey to take stock of the city’s hotels and lodges.

Council said it intends to create a database that will assist players in the tourism and hospitality sector improve their performance and contribute to the country’s economy.

The tourism and hospitality sector is one of Matabeleland region’s economic hubs due to such tourist attractions as Victoria Falls, Chipangali, Hwange National Park, Khami Ruins, Bulawayo Railway Museum, Matobo National Park, Cecil John Rhodes grave in Matopo and Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo, among others.

In a notice to residents and stakeholders yesterday, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said the tourism and hospitality survey would be conducted from today to June 30.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the tourism and hospitality industry that the city will be carrying out door to door surveys on hotels and lodges collecting data on hotel ratings, number of employees, number of rooms, types of rooms, number of beds, types of beds, the bed occupancy rate monthly, the number of conference rooms and occupancy rate, maximum hotel occupancy, prices of rooms and conference booking, ratio of local intercity and international travellers, other businesses, services standards, type of food and drinks, suppliers, owners and shareholding,” Dube said.

“The industry is advised that municipal staff who will be conducting this exercise will be identified by a city of Bulawayo identification card.”

He appealed to the sector to assist staff members with the required information during visits.