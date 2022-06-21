Author Kwaramba tackles plight of widows

BY AGATHA CHUMA

Author Ivy Kwaramba (27) says her latest book Zviri Mukurarama is centred on the plight of widows.

Kwaramba explained that in the book, published by Pear Press Media, she wanted to let the world know how sometimes misfortunes afflict women’s lives after their husbands depart from their lives.

“My latest book Zviri Mukurarama talks about the daily challenges women face while raising children as widows. The book narrates trials that were faced by a woman who had challenges to conceive,” she said.

“As the heavens later remembered her with a son, the husband died and she went through a lot of challenges to raise the child after her in-laws grabbed almost everything the husband owned.”

Kwaramba said growing up in Masvingo, nurtured by her grandmother, made her understand the predicaments of single parenting.

“The way my grandmother worked hard for me to survive despite the unfavourable conditions we were living in touched me. I, therefore, came to appreciate how hard it is for a single mother to take care of the family alone,” she said.

Kwaramba said courage should keep driving people to persevere in life.

“I urge single parents out there to never give up on their children no matter the circumstances and they should remain bold and courageous. Whatever you want to achieve, if you submit yourself to it, it will be achieved,” she said.

Kwaramba, who has published two other books Ko Sei Nhai Mwari? and Chikuru Rudo, said social media platforms have been helpful in marketing her works because many people have turned to online

reading.

Kwaramba said she started writing at the age of 21 through the guidance of Tatenda Morgan Zvenyika, popularly known as Dr TM.