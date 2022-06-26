Artuz defiant on stay-aways

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has urged its members to continue their stay-away from work in solidarity with their incarcerated president Obert Masaraure.

Masaraure was last week arrested in connection with the death of Roy Issa, who plunged from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel in 2016.

Artuz deputy secretary-general Munyaradzi Masiiwa said their members were only attending work for two days.

“We are only going to work on Monday and Tuesday and we would like to encourage teachers to rightfully demand what is theirs,” he said.

The teachers union highlighted that as they continue to demand the release of Masaraure, they will not stop pursuing dialogue on salaries and conditions of service.

Artuz recently won a human rights award alongside four other rights defenders from Afghanistan, Belarus, Sudan and Mexico.