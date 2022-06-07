Anti-corruption expert to speak on best practices

By Online Writer

Global anti-corruption expert and Accountability Lab executive director Blair Glencorse is on a three-day visit to Zimbabwe where he share insights on emerging trends and innovations in as far as accountability and anti-corruption is concerned.

Glencorse, who once lived and worked in Zimbabwe, will exchange notes with local players on best practices as well as appraise the local context on accountability, integrity and anti-corruption.

Furthermore, Glencorse will share experiences on Accountability Lab’s efforts in building a movement around integrity and accountability at a time the world is experiencing a shrinking civic space and resurgent authoritarianism.

Accountability Lab is a global translocal network that makes governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders and accountable institutions.