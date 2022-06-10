All set for Zanu PF membership audit

BY STAFF REPORTER

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will today lead Zanu PF’s inaugural cell day where the ruling party takes stock of its membership after it suffered embarrassing defeat at the hands of the opposition in the March 26 by-elections.

Analysts have said the by-elections were a precursor to the 2023 polls where Mnangagwa is likely to square up against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for the presidency.

Addressing a Press conference on Monday, Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said the party had set June 11 as the national day for cell verification exercise, discussing mobilisation strategies and other things.

“It has been decided that we have a national cell day which will be featured every year. It is now an annual event on the party calendar and this year’s day falls on Saturday, June 11, 2022,” Bimha told journalists.

“What it means is that everyone who is a party member will go and attend a cell meeting, starting at the same time, 10am throughout the country,” Bimha said.

“Even the President and his family will go to their cell in Kwekwe. All provinces must suspend all meetings scheduled for this weekend so that we all gather at our various cells and we will all be going to where we belong and be counted.”

Zanu PF has switched on its election machinery as it targets five million votes and has since turned to civil servants and its trusted foot soldiers, the ex-combatants and traditional leaders for voter mobilisation.

Reports indicate that Zanu PF was spooked by CCC’s showing in the March by-elections where the latter grabbed 19 of the 28 contested parliamentary seats with divisions and factionalism also giving the ruling party headaches.

Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are fighting for the heart and soul of Zanu PF ahead of the party’s elective congress.

Chamisa formed the CCC early this year after MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed all the MDC names and symbols.