All set for tasty derby

BY Henry Mhara, Paul Vutete, Courage Nyaya

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has described the meeting with Caps United as the biggest game of the season while his counterpart, Lloyd Chitembwe, has praised the energy in the Caps United camp ahead of the weekend clash.

Both teams go into the game desperate for points, with Caps United hoping to snap a horrible run of five losses on the trot while championship chasing DeMbare are winless in their last three.

Their poor form has set up the stage for what could be a tasty derby as DeMbare eye a return to the top, while Caps are worried about what is happening below them.

Caps United are a single point above the drop zone, while Dynamos are a point behind leaders Chicken Inn.

Despite Caps United’s struggles, Ndiraya is expecting to contest against a hungry Green Machine.

“It is going to be a very difficult game as always,” Ndiraya said.

“We are not looking at what Caps were doing in the past five games. That will not count at all on Sunday. Caps are our biggest rivals locally, so we expect it to be a very difficult match. If anything, they are going to be harnessing all their energy to win this match. Caps would not want to lose to their main rivals, and so are we.

“We are preparing for a Caps United that is going to be different, that is going to show a lot of hunger. We expect them to put all their problems behind them and unite for one cause, which is the game against us so we are aware of all that. We are preparing with all that in mind and we are not taking any chances. We are going to get in there fully prepared for a Caps United side which is going to come at us.”

Ndiraya does not believe that this match has lost its lustre as has been suggested in some quarters.

“For us, it’s the biggest game of the season. The form of the two sides aside, it has always been a fixture that usually excites and played at a good tempo.”

The bulk of Dynamos players will be playing in this fixture for the first time. Godknows Murwira, King Nadolo, Emmanuel Jalai, Evans Katema, Patson Jaure are the only players from the final squad against Herentals last week that have previously featured in the Harare Derby.

“We have told them (new players) of the history of this match, its importance and what it brings to us as a club. They fully understand that and we hope that they will be up for it. These are sort of fixtures which can make or break a player and we have been telling them that. It is an important fixture for us and the new players can’t wait to feel the experience.”

Chitembwe has remained positive and optimistic despite the struggle in form ahead of the derby.

“Going to this game there is a lot that I have noticed and liked in this team. They are looking forward to playing Dynamos and their in application during practice, you could even see that their energy levels are high,” Chitembwe said.

He is hoping that the wealth of experience in his squad will come to the fore.

“This game needs very cool heads, composure. It needs players to have the right kind of patience. It also requires players to have the right kind of commitment in as far as they apply their tactics, the technical and tactical strategies. Personally, I hope we have plenty of these come Sunday because they will obviously give us an advantage.”

Striker Rodwell Chinyengetere said the players were ready to fight for everything, adding that it is Dynamos who will be under pressure.

“We are playing Dynamos, one of the log leaders. It’s a big game, moreover a derby. We will give it all. The spirit is high so as the morale. Everyone is ready for the game, everyone is raring to go. Many people are saying that we are the underdogs, but for us, we don’t have much pressure. We have been losing and they have been picking up points, but it’s totally a different game. Guess you are going to witness the game,” he said.

“Despite the results we have been posting in the last five games, I think it’s a turning point and we have to pick ourselves up. Of course, it’s a derby. You know how people treat it as well as players. The expectations are high and I think the fans are going to come out in numbers. We need them and they need us as well. We are very sorry for the five games that we have gone without positive results. We are responsible for everything that has been happening. We want to turn things around.”