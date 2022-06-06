All set for Imagine Music competition

BY TENDAI SAUTA

YOUNG music creatives under the age of 21 will contest for solo, duet, trio and quartet awards in this year’s Imagine Music competitions slated for July 11 at the Music Crossroads Academy, Belvedere, Harare.

Music Crossroads administrative assistant Chido Pasi told NewsDay Life & Style that competitors will do 10-minute instrumental and vocal music acts. The Imagine Music competition is a platform which connects young music talents from across the globe.

“Registration is done through the Music Cross Roads online platform #Imagine Music Competitions and winners will represent Zimbabwe at the Imagine International Music Competitions in Europe,” said Pasi.

Pasi said music competitions help to create positive peers, in addition to affording the youths the chance to be more focused on genres of their choice as well as hone their skills and competencies. Music Crossroads Academy students have in the past won tickets to Europe ahead of other highly-polished performers from across the country because of more exposure. Ensembles such as Were, Wenyombwe and Jesa have toured Europe and flew the Zimbabwean flag high. The competitions are emerging from hibernation due to COVID-19-induced restrictions which resulted in the 2019 winners, Nhangamabwe not being able to tour the world. And most unfortunate, most group members are now past the age of 21.

Music Crossroads Academy ran a well-attended drumming workshop on Saturday. Seasoned drummer and teacher Colleen Tom who conducted the workshop said there was an acute shortage of drummers capable of participating in recordings which prompted him and the academy to come up with the idea of grooming drummers.

“I started drumming for bands as a session musician at the age of 17 and l am now a professional and in my mid-30s,” Tom said.

Tom, who lifted rhumba music with his Yenge Family Band, said he has very little competition and could not fulfil most of his calls to duty.

“Through the academy, we wish to teach and train more drummers for enriching the musical diversities of Zimbabwe and the world at large,” he added.