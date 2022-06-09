Alarm over quality of Kwekwe water

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

COUNCILLORS in Kwekwe have raised concern over the poor water quality in the city, describing it as unsafe for consumption.

To illustrate the level of contamination of the water, ward 8 councillor Edumakomborero Mlambo reportedly brought to a full council meeting a container full of supposedly tap water and asked councillors to drink it.

Ward 10 councillor Angeline Kasipo told Southern Eye that some parts of her ward had gone for more than three months without water.

The residents draw water from the trunk line which supplies Redcliff. Kwekwe City Council has cut off the Redcliff pipeline due to non-payment of bills.

“The water situation in the town needs serious and urgent attention. Some parts of my ward have gone for days without water and this can be a health risk,” Kasipo said.

Meanwhile in Gweru, the Residents and Ratepayers Association executive director Cornelia Selipiwe told Southern Eye on the side-lines of a stakeholder meeting on budgeting that most residents lack knowledge of budgetary issues.

Silipiwe said this hindered them from understanding how the city’s budget is implemented.