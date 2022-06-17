‘Ageing infrastructure to blame Gweru water challenges’

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe says the city’s ageing reticulation infrastructure is to blame for the intermittent water shortages facing residents.

Chikwekwe said council had bought new water pumps which were, however, not in sync with the old infrastructure, resulting in pipe bursts.

“We bought high lift pumps and a corresponding electricity generator which, by now could have ensured that all parts of the city receive water,” he told stakeholders during a Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association-organised devolution and service delivery meeting on Thursday..

“The high lift pumps have witnessed increased pumping pressure but unfortunately the increased pressure is not in sync with obsolete water pipes which are more than three decades old.”

Residents, however, questioned the local authority’s approach in addressing water challenges facing the city.

“Honestly, how can they buy pumps that increase pressure yet the pipes that carry the water are very old and have never been replaced?” quizzed a resident.

The Midlands capital has been facing incessant pipe bursts in the past weeks.

In another matter, Chikwekwe said council was ring-fencing revenue from the city parking deal as well as Kudzanai Bus Terminus to buy key service delivery equipment.

“It’s a short term intervention to ensure we budget for money to buy yellow machinery for our roads as well as other service delivery equipment,” he said.

Turning to devolution funds, Chikwekwe said council was going to hold consultative meetings on how the money should be utilised.