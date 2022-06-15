Accident mars Mudhindo’s return to showbizz

BY TENDAI SAUTA

Sungura music bassist Ronny, aka Muzvamburi, Mudhindo, once became a household name due to his captivating bass guitar strumming prowess before he traded his guitar for truck driving job in South Africa. After a seven-year hiatus, Mudhindo is back and hoping to take over from where he left. His return has, however, been marred by mishaps.

Mudhindo’s maiden show with Solo Moyo in Kwekwe during last Easter holiday was soon forgotten following a serious road accident which saw him being hospitalised for nearly two weeks.

He is recovering well, but is still using crutches to walk.

Mudhindo, a family man, took time to narrate his long musical journey to NewsDay life & Style.

He says he grew up admiring the late comedian-cum-musician Safirio Madzikatire, Jonah Moyo and Paul Matavire. His early stints were with Shirinhema Jazz Band, Shirichena Express, Kwenya Kwenya Express and the late Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo, who he teamed up with to form Utakataka Express until he went solo to form Vazvamburi Express in 2004.

“I faced hard times between 2014 and 2015 when live peformances were not that rewarding and found a job in Mzansi as a truck driver to keep myself going. I retained my interest in music, but could not establish a strong band because there was limited time and talent. We would session here and there and eventually recorded an album Dhara Harimhanyi which failed on the market due to lack of publicity,” Mudhindo said.

He said the Easter holiday accident was a stumbing block to many of his plans as his fans in and around Kwekwe had come in their numbers in support of his home-coming show with Moyo.

“I would like to thank my fans and fellow musicians who have helped me a lot when I was in and out of the hospital. Solo Moyo travelled around Harare to find suitable crutches for me, while businessman Suku Dube, who is now my manager paid my hospital bills.

“When I was doing my driving job I established a buying and selling market in Zimbabwe. The business allows me to travel out of the country and also concentrate on my music,” Mudhindo said.

After breaking up with longtime friend and fellow musician the late Moyo, Mudhindo has six albums to his credit namely Vazvamburi Vauya (2005), Poto Huru (2006), DVD and album called Mazirume (2007), Bhora Pasi (2010), Zvipere Zviperepe (2013), and Dhara Harimhanyi (2017).

Mudhindo also said: “All is set for release of my new musical works in Zimbabwe. I am taking part in praise and worship at my church and we will be releasing a single in due course. My fans should also brace for enchanting collaborations with Peter Moyo and Beverly Sibanda, which we are just perfecting and are due for release anytime soon.”

Mudhindo hopes to be back on the stage at the end of August when the doctors certifies him fit.