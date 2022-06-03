3 die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THREE people died after possibly inhaling carbon monoxide at Hwange National Park.

Reports indicate that student tour guides at Hwange National Park lit a charcoal heater to warm themselves on Sunday evening while sleeping inside a tent.

Unfortunately, they were for the whole night exposed to carbon monoxide emitted by the charcoal.

Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident yesterday saying two of the student tour guides were found dead on Monday morning, while one died on admission at a hospital in Hwange.

Banda said: “We urge people to desist from using live charcoal fires at night during the winter season. Houses and tents must have enough ventilation,” Banda said.