2 Zanu PF members die in Nyatsime

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO Zanu PF members have died in succession in the Nyatsime area since the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali early this month.

Ali was allegedly murdered by a suspected Zanu PF activist Pius, alias Jamba, Mukandi, who has since been arrested.

Following the discovery of her dismembered remains three weeks ago, two Zanu PF leaders in the area, Tina Gweshe and George Murambatsvina have died.

Zanu PF ward 9 councillors for Seke, Masimbi Masimbi yesterday confirmed the death of former Zanu PF Manyame district chairperson, Gweshe two days after the passing on of branch chairperson, Murambatsvina.

Masimbi told NewsDay that Gweshe died from alleged food poisoning over the weekend, while Murambatsvina died from stress-related illness after his house was burnt down, allegedly by CCC supporters a fortnight ago.

He also alleged that Gweshe was poisoned by suspected CCC members.

“It is unfortunate that we have recorded two deaths of senior party members in quick succession and the two comrades stay almost one kilometre apart. Tina died from alleged poisoning after attending a party in Chitungwiza. We are told that she met a lady called Chihera from the CCC party who we believe poisoned her,” Masimbi said.

“We are told they dined together, but Gweshe started vomiting and she died later during the weekend. Murambatsvina reportedly died because of stress related illness after his house was burnt down by the CCC party supporters,” he said.

CCC party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba described Masimbi’s allegations as malicious.

“We know absolutely nothing about the allegations and have no way of knowing what is going on within Zanu PF internally. It is maliciously false and defamatory to accuse us of being involved when there is no basis for doing so,” Siziba said.

He said the CCC party will continue to demand justice for Ali’s killers, as well as the Ali family lawyer Job Sikhala (Zengeza West MP) and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole who were arrested after violence erupted in Nyatsime during Ali’s funeral.

Ali’s dismembered body was discovered in a well in the same Nyatsime area.