Zol rebrands to Liquid Home Zimbabwe

BY TANYARADZWA NHARI /JULIA NDLELA

ZIMBABWE’S leading internet service provider Zol has rebranded to Liquid Home Zimbabwe.

Officiating at the rebranding event in Harare yesterday, ICT, Postal and Courier minister Jenfan Muswere said the development was in line with fulfilling a smart Zimbabwe master plan of creating a digital economy.

“As we find ourselves in this fourth industrial revolution, Zimbabwe is yet to fully realise the potential that technological applications could bring to more sectors of society and the economy, which could disrupt industries and enhance our progress,” he said, adding that with everything going digital, there was need for widespread connectivity across all sectors.

“Liquid Home is primed to play a crucial part in assisting us with this. Their increased ability to offer more products and services will aid us in digitally empowering citizens, thereby attracting investment into the country, which is vital for our economy’s future growth and productivity. They continue to invest in network infrastructure and partnerships, delivering world-class services and products to their customers. This rebranding will take them to the next level,” said Muswere.

Liquid Home connects over 44 000 customers including homes and SMEs all over the country through fibre.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies regional chief executive for southern Africa, Wellington Makamure said: “Liquid’s reliable fibre network has the underlying infrastructure to help facilitate Zimbabwe’s on-going digital transformation. This has been a long journey and we have been there every step of the way”.

Liquid Home says it has offered customers fast connectivity through the FibroniX and WibroniX products during the last 19 years.