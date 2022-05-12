Zimbos must rise above petty politics

OUR failure to rise above the mediocrity of petty political party politics is the major reason why Zimbabwe is in shambles today.

As Zimbabweans, we have got accustomed to the tendency of looking at everything through political lenses.

We have allowed meaningless politics to divide us and, unfortunately, we simply cannot break free from these chains.

It is all about Zanu PF or Citizens Coalition for Change or MDC, etc. This is the sad reality of our time.

This is the sad part of our politics. There is no middle ground in Zimbabwe.

And yet, we just cannot realise how unity can solve most problems bedevilling our nation in no time.

There is, thus, urgent need to bury our political differences for the sake of national progress.

If we rise above petty political differences, we will build a

prosperous nation and enjoy better lives in the not-too-distant future. –Muzokomba villager

Legislators letting citizens down

IT is now clear that Zimbabwe’s parliamentarians are not playing their role of fixing the mess in our country’s financial sector. The Zimbabwean government has introduced several statutory instruments hoping that the nation’s financial crisis would be miraculously resolved.

We are now the only country on earth where the US dollar trades at seven different exchange rates.

In reality, we have:

$1 = auction rate

$1 = interbank rate

$1 = black market rate

$1 = EcoCash rate

$1 = RTGS swipe rate

$1 = bond cash rate

$1 = nostro bank transfer rate

It is literally impossible to have a company budget or simply to make a living given the current state of affairs.

Parliament has three core functions: (1) to represent citizens’ interests, (2) to pass laws and (3) to monitor the actions of the government.

As a citizen of Zimbabwe, my question is, are the nation’s parliamentarians playing their constitutional role? Do we have toothless parliamentarians? What role are our MPs playing to resolve the economic crisis in this country?

It is time for the citizens, including the business community to start demanding dialogue and question the role of our MPs. We are in this mess because our parliamentarians are not playing their elected role. They are watching from the sideline.

Why are decisions being made before their eyes and yet they are not questioning these ill-advised Executive decisions?

No citizen should blame President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube or Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya, blame the MPs who are elected to represent the people.

We also have to blame the citizens and the businesses community who are not demanding accountability from their elected members.

We have had a five-year cycle from a US dollar to a Zimdollar and back to a US dollar then a 1 to 1 to back to a Zimdollar and the cycle continues.

We are in deep trouble, this will not end until citizens and businesses demand accountability and elect MPs who understand the three core functions of Parliament.

The Zimbabwean government needs advice and solutions and our MPs are not playing their part. –Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Is this the promised Canaan?

AM trying to write this article under a tree where there is shaky network on a Saturday afternoon.

There is no electricity, so the vibe that usually punctuates our nearby Chikwanha shopping centre in Chitungwiza is notably absent.

The quietness resembles that of the graveyard because the owners cannot afford using generators. The nearby Damview, which used to be a hive of activity, especially on weekends, is literally deserted.

There is no water and sewer stench is all over. I feel pity for the revellers who are showing they cannot do without the “wise waters”.

Beer has been priced out of the reach of many.

Many are resorting to take-me-quick brews.

Shoppers are moving from one shop to another, window-shopping. Many shops are selling their products in hard currency. For those accepting electronic money as a form of payment, prices are exorbitant.

There is fuel at all nearby service stations. No queues, but there is a catch. Fuel is being sold in hard currency only.

This comes at a time Zimbabweans are receiving their salaries in worthless local currency. Memories of the hyperinflationary 2008 era are being re-ignited.

Corruption is tearing Zimbabwe’s moral fabric. And our leaders are at sea. One is bound to ask: Why are we here?

Is this the Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised prior to the 2018 elections?

What are the entry points to a vibrant economy?

Who is going to turn around this economy when Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has decided to be a spin doctor of the second republic?

Who is going to turn around the economy when all accessories of economic transformation are dead?

Zimbabweans, especially the working class, are struggling to feed their families; long hours of load-shedding, 72 hours of water rationing and the unavailability of drugs in public hospitals sum up what people are experiencing each day.

Certainly, this is not the Zimbabwe Mnangagwa promised ahead of elections.-Chief Chiduku