Zimbabwe: Orwell’s 1984 in action

Paidamoyo Muzulu

BIG Brother is a term that came into common use after publication of British writer and essayist Eric Arthur Blair, popularly known by his pen-name George Orwell, in his futuristic book 1984, which was published in 1949. Many regarded the writing as fictional, but to Zimbabweans 1984 is becoming a reality in 2022.

In the book written soon after the Second World War, Orwell speaks about an all powerful State that keeps surveillance on its citizens round the clock using sophisticated machinery. The State would actually know about one’s thoughts. This was scary, really scary.

The State had technology to know who you met, what you said and what you planned. The State had become omnipresent. This is too ghastly to contemplate, especially for the homo sapiens — a species that values its privacy and since 1789 writing of the American constitution has valued privacy and freedom of expression.

In most legal systems, the right to privacy is guaranteed and evidence gathered without consent is inadmissible in the courts. Many suspects are freed by the courts after illegal obtained video and audio evidence is thrown out.

The classic example of this fact was demonstrated in the trial of Morgan Tsvangirai and three others in a case of treason.

The four were arrested on the basis of star witness Ari Ben Manashe and some grey video of the suspects plotting a hit on the late former President Robert Mugabe.

This then, many Zimbabweans, especially in the opposition and civil society, believed Tsvangirai and others were set up. The truth would be never known, but the fingerprints of the State were all over it. However, this is most likely to change in the near future. In a bold move, a move that clearly points to the State’s assault on privacy, this week, Cabinet told the citizens openly that smart cities projects would entail electronic surveillance of citizens.

Government is implementing the surveillance in the name of law enforcement in urban areas.

The Cabinet in a statement said: “The Smart City Solutions proposal relates to the strategic area which will introduce operational efficiencies in law enforcement and city administration through the use of information communication technologies. Implementation of the solutions is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. The current proposal relates to the smart traffic management system that is monitoring and surveillance with cameras; and integration of systems under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.”

The system, according to Cabinet, aims to install cameras on all controlled intersections and strategic points in all cities for gathering information and monitoring traffic flow within cities. It will also create a platform for the real-time electronic monitoring of roads, receipting, reconciliation of fines, docket management, and analysis of traffic information and statistics across the whole country.

The idea, while noble can, and would be abused for political gain. These cameras do not only capture vehicles, they also record faces of people who cross the road close to them. Some of the cameras have 360 degree angle. What does this mean in real terms?

The surveillance can and will also be used to control protests and demonstrations in urban areas. The cameras being centrally controlled and connected police means the security agents will know who, was, where and when, what did they do and any other destruction that took place.

These same cameras being State of the art they are mostly likely to have facial recognition features. It means police can now digitally profile activists. The profiles can be used in either pre-emptying demonstrations by preventive arrests or arrests of participants post the event.

This may seem too far-fetched, but it is already a reality in Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial crime. It was the same system that was used during the #FeesMustFall protests and the recent demonstrations after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

To substantiate this, Cabinet said: “The system will be integrated with relevant electronic platforms at the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Interpol and other relevant ministries, departments and agencies.”

This is further proven by the cabinet acknowledgement that it would be used to stop other crimes.

“The smart city project has many benefits. It will ensure that all criminals who skip red traffic lights and commit similar crimes are easily traced and brought to book. The project is also expected to reduce road carnage attributable to human error, while improving operational efficiencies in the administration of local authorities and law enforcement agencies. Crime detection and enforcement will be enhanced, while revenue collection will also be increased through optimised systems,” the Cabinet statement reads.

It is very clear that laws would be amended and videos from these cameras would be legally used in courts of law. Suspects would not be able to challenge their production as evidence in court.

However, the other worry Zimbabweans should have is the security of that data. Many Zimbabweans are still aware of what happened in 2018, when they received campaign messages on their phones from Zanu PF. No one knows who gave them the numbers.

However, it is conceivable mobile operators were coerced to release their databases to the ruling party. In the same vein, unscrupulous people in police and other State agents may sell this data to some individuals. Imagine someone who controls cameras in the Avenues area. Many political and civil service careers will be killed. Believe me, many politicians and senior civil servants or even members of the judiciary have been seen in the red light district zone.

In conclusion, 2023 is a high stakes game. This surveillance will become handy to whoever will control it. It is time we can start openly discussing the proposed smart city system and make changes where we can before the rains start beating us.