Zim teen model claims UN crown

BY AGATHA CHUMA

INDIA-BASED Zimbabwean teenage model Christine Retsepile Moyo was at the weekend crowned Miss Teen Zimbabwe United Nations World in New Delhi, India.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style from her Indian base Kapurthala, Moyo said she felt honoured to represent the country and grab the crown.

“Honestly, I can’t find the right words to express how I feel, but above all I am grateful.

“We were competing against different countries and honestly I have no idea how many we were because some of the countries couldn’t show up.

“Miss Teen United Nations Glow was won by Vietnam while I managed to grab the Miss Teen United Nations World which means Zimbabwe won this crown,” she said.

Moyo (19) said that was not her first crown, as she has also won the Miss Teen Intellect 2020 and 2021.

She said the experience was both exciting and overwhelming, adding that she felt honoured to have been given the opportunity to lift the Zimbabwean flag high and together with Nomagugu Gumede, who also gave her best shot, they represented the country well.

“To the other young ladies in the modelling industry, I say always listen to criticism because it makes you stronger as you feel you have to prove people wrong.

“Don’t let your dream die because of what people say about you, don’t confuse movement with progress, just because you are doing a lot more doesn’t mean you are getting a lot more done. So keep the fire burning, call no fire fighter.”

Moyo started modelling in 2018 when she was 15 as she used to love watching pageant shows. She credits her mother for being supportive and for helping her with public speaking skills, Sanz Designs for her high fashion wear, Hair by Freda for her hairstyle and Fingers agency for grooming. She is working with Joshua’s modelling agency in India.