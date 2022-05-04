Zemura’s Bournemouth promoted to Premier League

Sports Reporter

Warriors star Jordan Zemura will be playing in the Premier League next season after his team Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the big time following a win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Zemura joins Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, who is the only other Zimbabwean currently playing in the English topflight.

Bournemouth spent two years in the second tier after they dropped from the Premier League and join Fulham who were the first to clinch one of the two automatic slots.

On Tuesday night it was Kieffer Moore, whose golden swing of the right boot delivered Bournemouth back to the Premier League.