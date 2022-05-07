Yadah’s good run continues

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Cranborne…… 0

Yadah………. (0)1

VETERAN striker Ralph Matema rose from the bench to to inspire relegation threatened Yadah to an away win over army side Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva Stadium yesterday.

The win brought the army sides six match unbeaten run which included a 2-0 win over Harare giants Caps United to a screetching halt.

Yadah were dominant in the first half in which they attached the home team’s goal relentlessly. They could have led after 11 minutes but Kudakwashe Mangami sent his effort wide of target while Tanaka Shandirwa blasted his effort over the bar 18 minutes later.

However the army side had their moments too with Brian Muzondiwa missing a good opportunity on 35 minutes after he was sent through by Tadiwa Chibinyu. In the second half Yadah remained superior and could have opened their account on 58 minutes but Mangami was guilty of missing a headed opportunity following a cross from the left by Fortune Binzi.

The visitors persistent probing eventually paid off on 73 minutes when substitute Vincent Sango was brought down by Tapiwa Charakupa in the box.

Chiredzi referee Artwell Mazire pointed to the spot. Matema took it. Goalkeeper Elisha Nechiturike dives the wrong side. Goal! The lead gave Yadah confidence as they continued to threaten with a series of raids. But to their credit Cranborne Bullets defended resolutely in the dying moments of the game to restrict the visitors to a slender victory.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe was naturally elated with the victory. ‘Its a good result for us. We really wanted to win it. We created chances in the first half but we failed to put them away. In the second half we rectified our mistakes and we got the goal. I am happy for the team and we now look forward to the next match. There are still plenty of games to be played and am confident we will survive relegation, ” he said.

The home teams coach Nesbert Saruchera acknowledged they didn’t play well and we’re punished for that. ” I thought we didn’t come to the party. We didn’t create chances you know Cranborne are known for creating chances. We have to get over this and focus on the next game he said.

Teams:

Cranborne: E Nechiturike T Kachembere, (T Meke 88′), M Mushangwe, B Gurupira, M Foley, TCharakupa, M Namakhoma, W, Kapinda, T Chibunyu, M Mudzukwa, ( E Feremba46′), B Muzondiwa (Paul Chiramba46’)

Yadah: P Nyabunga, B Kadamanja, LMucheto, T Gahadzikwa, F Binzi, ( R Matema 21’J Mutembedza, C Mandivei, A Manenji, T Shandirwa, ( M Faranado 88), C Denhere