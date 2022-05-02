We will catch up: Antipas

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas said he was not worried about Dynamos’ fine form that has seen the Harare giants open a two-point lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log standings.

The GameCocks played to a 1-1 draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday after DeMbare beat WhaWha at Ascot Stadium on Saturday and Antipas believes there is ample time for his team or others to catch up.

“It is still early. We haven’t even got to the halfway stage yet. You don’t win the championship at halfway stage. There are still a lot of games to come and we just continue marching on,” Antipas

said.

The 2015 championship-winning gaffer said he was happy with the point against Highlanders after striker Brian Muza cancelled an early Bosso goal by Godfrey Makaruse.

“All in all, we won’t say no to the point. We just continue trying to get ourselves moving on, but it was a good game,” Antipas said.

Chicken Inn have 27 points after 13 games with eight wins, three draws and two defeats while pacesetters Dynamos are on 29 points.

After edging WhaWha on Saturday, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said: “Overall, I am happy that the fighting spirit is growing with each match and we are gaining confidence to play toe to toe with the big giants, but we need to work on maintaining focus until the final whistle because that is where we always lack in almost every game.”

After beating Dynamos in February in Harare, the GameCocks have won four times, drew three games and suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to WhaWha a fortnight ago.

On the other hand, the Glamour Boys are yet to lose a game since the Chicken Inn defeat, with seven victories and one draw to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chicken Inn will play Herentals at home, Caps United (away), Yadah (home) before travelling to Triangle before the mid-season break.

Dynamos are hosting Bulawayo City next weekend before travelling to Bulawayo for the big one against Highlanders and then return home to face Herentals.

DeMbare conclude the first half of the season with the big Harare derby against troubled neighbours, Caps United.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @fmbele