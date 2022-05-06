We have to be hungry: Antipas

BY FORTUNE MBELE/ Courage Nyaya

TITLE-chasing Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has implored his charges to show more hunger in order to collect maximum points when they host Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo this afternoon.

The GameCocks, on 27 points, have to win this one if they are to entertain any hope of keeping pace with log leaders Dynamos (29 points) who host struggling Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

A win this afternoon could see the GameCocks back at the apex of the log-standings ahead of the Dynamos versus Bulawayo City game tomorrow.

Antipas is, however, cautious of Herentals who last week beat reigning champions FC Platinum in the capital.

The GameCocks will be looking up to Malvin Hwata and Brian Muza who have been providing the end product for the team so far this season.

Chicken Inn are coming from a 1-1 draw with city neighbours Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium after beating Bulawayo City.

Herentals are buoyed by their win against FC Platinum last week but coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is also wary of Chicken Inn, who have given them a torrid time since The Students were promoted to the top league in 2018.

Meanwhile, Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Black Rhinos’ tittle credentials will be yet again put to test today afternoon when they host Mhondoro giants Ngezi Platinum at Sakubva Stadium this afternoon.

Suddenly, a team that had been struggling for fluency since the start of the campaign appears to be back in the race for the championship. The army side have hit a purple patch recently maintaining a three-game unbeaten streak that have seen it claiming sixth position on the log table with 20 points from 13 matches.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is anticipating a tough encounter and has described Ngezi Platinum as a strong side, but believes the army side will match them toe-to-toe.

Maruwa is likely to field his strongest team as he has everyone available for selection.