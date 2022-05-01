Universities to copy Nust accommodation model

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) will replicate the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student accommodation model at other universities to curb shortages at tertiary institutions.

IDBZ chief executive Thomas Zondo Sakala said this last week, while touring Nust student hostels being constructed by the bank in Bulawayo.

“As IDBZ we noted a need for student accommodation in tertiary institutions. This student accommodation will accommodate 1 032 students. We will replicate this model across the country. We intend to start the project in Lupane town, followed by Kwekwe college, Gwanda, Harare, Bindura and Chinhoyi State University,” Sakala said.

He further noted that Nust’s student accommodation complex is a mini-student city that has commercial facilities which will be available to students and the public, adding that there would be space for supermarkets like OK Zimbabwe and Bakers Inn, among other businesses.

During the tour National Housing and Social Amenities minister Daniel Garwe appreciated the work being done by IDBZ to address student accommodation challenges.

“I appreciate what IDBZ is doing to address the housing challenges. We are happy about the work done by our private sector and the insurance company. The government is ready to provide affordable learning through the construction of student accommodation.

“Foreign investors are interested in the provision of student accommodation, we need them to engage with IDBZ, we need to engage with the IDBZ and come up with partners throughout the country,” Garwe said.

Businessman and students accommodation programme chairperson Joe Mutizwa said tertiary students were facing serious accommodation challenges.

“If you look across the country in both State-owned and private universities, the level of students accommodated on campus is 10%-15%. This is our effort as IDBZ to make a transformative impact,” Mutizwa said.

The project is a partnership between Old Mutual Life Assurance, the Motor Industry Pension Fund and ZWM Nominees managed by Zimnat and IDBZ.