Uncle (54) rapes niece (13)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE at Sadza growth point, Mashonaland East province are hunting for a 54-year-old man who allegedly raped his 13-year old niece who brought food to his room while he was ill.

The man from Chief Neshangwe, Chikomba district, is on the run after he reportedly raped his niece before threatening to kill her with a machete.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the case yesterday.

“Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the suspect in connection with a rape case. We also urge members of the public to quickly report rape cases so that victims can be quickly assisted to get treatment. The public should also know that relatives and neighbours are potential abusers,” he said.

The alleged rape happened sometime in April when the complainant was sent to serve food to the ill man by her mother.

The suspect then took a machete from under the bed, forced the girl to lie on the bed and raped her once.

He threatened to kill her if she reported the matter, but on May 11, the complainant told her mother about the rape and a police report was filed.