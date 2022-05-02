Ukraine war: Children in Mariupol ‘drank rainwater from puddles’

“The kids were asking for food so much, that’s why she tried to feed them at bed time, so they felt full before bed,” said worried friend Nataliia, watching on from her home in north Wales.

“When it started to rain first of all they were able to drink from the puddle and that water was so, so, tasty. Then they found some pans to fill with water.”

Yuliia eventually had to leave her children hiding as she went to look for fresh water.

“There was a well three kilometres [two miles] away. I had to run there under gunfire, under bombs,” Yuliia recalls in a video diary for the BBC Wales Investigates programme.