UK based Zimbabwean divorces wife of 33 years over conjugal rights

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Kostanteno Ngandu, has divorced his wife of 33years for denying him conjugal rights.

Ngandu filed for divorce at the Harare High court saying his relationship with Emmah Zvamaziva Ngandu nee Mashingaidze had suffered over conjugal rights.

“The parties have not had normal and regular sexual relationship consistent with a normal marriage. The parties go for months without having sexual intercourse and this has led to the breakdown of the marriage,” Ngandu’s lawyers submitted.

“The parties are no longer compatible and have irreconcilable differences.”

High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo granted the divorce.

According to court papers, the couple was married in 1989, and were blessed with two children.

The parties agreed that Emmah will get all their household property at their Budiriro house and a Chrysler Grand Voyager.

Their Budiriro house will be put into their family Trust for the benefit of their two children.

Ngandu also offered to pay US$300 per month as maintenance for their minor son, and a further US$10 000 annually towards his other needs.

The first born is an adult.

He was awarded their rural home in Musana and reasonable access to his minor son.