Two Harare Men Nailed For Robbery And Kidnapping

TWO Harare men appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing robbery and kidnaping charges.

Feelmore Ngwarungwaru (36) and Valentine Teerahumba (26) were refused bail, and they were both remanded in custody to June 8 for provision of trial date. They were advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Allegations were that on April 17, 2022 the complainant sold a Toyota Wish vehicle, registration number AFD 1553 to Teerahumba.

After some weeks, Teerahumba experienced some registration issues and requested that the deal must be reversed as the engine number was not matching with the number on the registration book.

The complainant then met the accused persons on May 3 together with their three other accomplices who are still at large. They met at Engen Garage in Fourth Street, Harare.

Upon arrival at the meeting point, the complainant and his friend were approached by Ngwarungwaru who misrepresented to them that he was a police detective investigating the case.

The complainant and his friend were made to enter into a Toyota Spacio vehicle with an unknown registration number.

Whilst inside the vehicle, Ngwarungwaru produced a firearm (pistol) and a flip knife and threatened to shoot or stab the complainant with a knife if he failed to cooperate.

It is alleged that he searched the complainant together with his friend and took their 60,5 grams of gold. He then threatened to charge them for illegal possession of gold.

The complainant and his friend were then driven to Sam Levy village in Borrowdale, where they were assaulted with open hands on their heads.

Teerahumba then demanded that the car dealer must return the money he paid him for the Toyota Wish.

They demanded that the complainant must leave the gold as surety until they return the money for the Toyota Wish.

The accused then drove towards Domboshava where they allegedly dumped the complainant and his friend.

The matter was reported to the police Minerals, Flora and Fauna unit who then investigated the matter, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. The gold was not recovered.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.