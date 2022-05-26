Turkey, Zim in crucial MOUs

BY GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

Zimbabwe and Turkey have drafted 15 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in areas of education, health and ICTs as they consolidate economic engagement, according to Alfred Mutiwazuka, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the European country.

Speaking local reporters on a tour of the country on Wednesday, Mutiwazuka said trade between the two countries was currently low.

“The volume of trade between Zimbabwe and Turkey is very disappointing right now,” he said.

“But we are working very hard to ensure that we increase the volume of trade between Zimbabwe and Turkey. We are looking at agriculture, construction, mining and big infrastructure projects between Zimbabwe and Turkey. As of now there is a big NRZ (National Railways of Zimbabwe)/ Yapi Merkez (deal), which is a Turkish company. We hope that it takes off very soon because this will make a very big change in the railway sector in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“This report as we speak is probably with the NRZ or the government and it is not yet published, we are hoping that as soon as our government buys into the assessment report then we will be able to see something happening very soon in Zimbabwe.”

He added that in 2017 Zimbabwe and Turkey signed a bilateral service agreement (involving) Air Zimbabwe and Turkish Airlines.

He added that what was only left for the agreement was to operationalise.

“I have heard three discussions as of now with board members of the Turkish Airlines, who have indicated very positive news to us that in the short term probably before the end of the year, we will see Turkish Airlines flying to Zimbabwe,” Mutiwazuka said.