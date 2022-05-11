Tsholotsho RDC to buy fire tender

BY NIZBERT MOYO

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council (RDC) is planning to use devolution funds to purchase a fire services vehicle after going without it for several years.

Chief executive officer Nkululeko Sibanda (pictured) told Southern Eye that the issue would be tabled at the next full council meeting this month.

“We were delayed by COVID-19, but we would table the issue during the full council meeting this month as a matter of urgency. We hope to use devolution funds to buy the fire services vehicle,” Sibanda said.

“If funds permit, we will increase the fleet later.”

Sibanda said they relied on small fire extinguishers, which were not effective in putting out big fires.

“We will soon flight a tender for the purchase of service vehicles.”

Two months ago, a fire broke out in Tsholotsho and destroyed a donated Better Schools Programme of Zimbabwe building. Council did not have fire fighting equipment.