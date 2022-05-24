The rise of comedian Bhutsu

CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

GONE are the days when the whole nation would wait for Mukadota, Gringo or Paraffin to crack their ribs on Monday nights during ZTV’s prime time viewing.

Also gone are the days when Kapfupi, Marabha and Bonjisi popularised street theatre and brought new laughs on our screens.

In comes the internet as it gives a new bunch of comedians the chance to entertain and produce hilarious video skits, bringing laughter to everyone across age groups.

Bhutisi and Boss Kedha can probably be credited as the main pioneers of this new type of comedy in Zimbabwe.

Bhutisi and Kedha hilariously caught the attention of the nation through their comedy skits which tackled day to day issues.

While Bhutisi and Kedha were still enjoying their time in the sun, another serious contender to the throne emerged from Epworth.

He was different from Bhutisi and Kedha who had graduated from film school. He was raw and witty. His first skit catapulted him to the limelight and a lot of companies stampeded to him to market their brands. His name is Prosper Ngomashi, otherwise popularly known as Comic Pastor of the “Shamhu” fame.

While Bhutisi and Kedha of late have decided to grow their brands via corporate emceeing; and Comic Pastor further spreading his wings into music, yet another comedian has silently sneaked into the comedy limelight.

His name: Garikai Chigaramadziro popularly known as Bhutsu in showbiz.

Bhutsu has so far worked on two drama productions — Zvichazoveyi and Achaugara Ndiyani.

In addition to that he also has several comedy skits which have attracted the attention of many people on social media.

Bhutsu is a member of Tamba Madrama arts group which has been entertaining people at their weddings and private functions.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style Bhutsu said: “I was born to entertain people. During my formative years at school, I was that popular kid who would make people laugh. Since then, I have never looked back. Acting makes me happy and I will continue to entertain people through my work.”

The Mhondoro-bred actor said his goal is to be a household name in the comedy industry.

“I am happy with the love and encouragement I am getting. My greatest wish is to be remembered as one of the greatest comedians Zimbabwe has ever produced,” he said.